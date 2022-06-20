Analyzing UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) & Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG N/A 3.29% 1.11% Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UTG and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than UTG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTG and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $35.61 million 2.31 $9.66 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.28 $3.18 billion $25.16 1.14

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats UTG on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTG Company Profile (Get Rating)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

