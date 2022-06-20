Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 1.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $501,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 201,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,569 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.69. 39,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,285. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
