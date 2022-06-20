Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 1.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $501,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 201,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,569 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.69. 39,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,285. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

