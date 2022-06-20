APA (NYSE:APA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get APA alerts:

NYSE:APA opened at $39.22 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.