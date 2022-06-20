APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Acquires 13,200 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Northrim BanCorp makes up approximately 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.38% of Northrim BanCorp worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. 2,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director John C. Swalling bought 600 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

