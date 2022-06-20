APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

NYSE:K traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 145,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $50,649,322 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

