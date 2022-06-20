Apella Capital LLC Acquires 2,651 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 258,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

