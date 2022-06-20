Apella Capital LLC Acquires 79,916 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,916 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 192,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 221,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,078 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

