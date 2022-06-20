Apella Capital LLC Has $33.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $33,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,554,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.45. 49,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,576. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

