Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,152,266. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.