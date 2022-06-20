Apella Capital LLC Purchases 8,263 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

