Apella Capital LLC Sells 10,751 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,773 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after buying an additional 700,779 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 651.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 686,085 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000.

REET stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,284. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

