Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. General Dynamics comprises 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $209.78. 65,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

