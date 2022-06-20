Apella Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.85 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.