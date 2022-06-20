Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

