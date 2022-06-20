Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Head to Head Survey

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arbe Robotics and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06% OMNIQ -14.78% -1,824.74% -19.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 156.97 -$58.09 million N/A N/A OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.66 -$13.36 million ($1.94) -3.52

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.62%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats OMNIQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

