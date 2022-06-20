Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

