Arden Trust Co Buys 1,899 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.62. 1,610,090 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

