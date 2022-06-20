Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

