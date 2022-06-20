Arden Trust Co Purchases 10,808 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 101,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.