Arden Trust Co Sells 118 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,289 shares of company stock worth $427,152,941. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

PANW traded up $9.05 on Monday, reaching $475.36. 82,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

