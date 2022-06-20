Arden Trust Co Sells 1,933 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $498.65. 137,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.