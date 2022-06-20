Arden Trust Co Sells 95,622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,947,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

