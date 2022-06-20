Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $185.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $182.00.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.93.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $600,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.