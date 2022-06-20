Arweave (AR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.99 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.01 or 0.00045031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $300.79 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.