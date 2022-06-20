ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $3,078.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,720.50.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($25.79) to GBX 1,615 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,000 ($48.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) in a report on Friday.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.