Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Revolve Group worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,222. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,998. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

