Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122,230 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Target worth $53,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 375,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.80. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.