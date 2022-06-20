Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,115 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,454,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. 474,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,677. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

