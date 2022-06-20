Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.07. 132,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,424. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

