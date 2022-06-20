Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $454,451,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after buying an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 150,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $33.55. 637,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,436,351. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

