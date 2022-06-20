Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 504.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,833 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $45,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 806.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Expedia Group stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.37. 147,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.65 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

