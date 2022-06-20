Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after acquiring an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,754,063. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

