Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $34,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,516,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

