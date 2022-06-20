Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.23.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $103.79. 35,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.