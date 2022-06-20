Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,609. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.82 and its 200 day moving average is $314.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

