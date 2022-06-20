Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,893 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.51. 37,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,622. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

