Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.19.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Atos has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

