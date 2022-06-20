Atwater Malick LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

