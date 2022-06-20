Atwater Malick LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 985,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.05) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,200.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $171.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average of $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.