Atwater Malick LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $823,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

