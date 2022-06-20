AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.