Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.71.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

