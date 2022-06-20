AXPR Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $35,967.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.42 or 0.99997215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00121789 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

