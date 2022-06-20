AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.