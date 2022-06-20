AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

AZEK stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after buying an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after buying an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $170,251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after buying an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

