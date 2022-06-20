Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 942,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

