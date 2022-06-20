Balancer Market Capitalization Tops $173.85 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00021327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $173.85 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,314,601 coins and its circulating supply is 40,558,129 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

