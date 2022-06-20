Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.73) to €6.10 ($6.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.07 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a yield of 33.83%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

