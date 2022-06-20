Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.72 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

