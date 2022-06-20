Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $106.37 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $124.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.